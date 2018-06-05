Now may be the right time to ask your boss for a raise. With the unemployment rate at its lowest level in 18 years, starting salaries and wages are increasing.
When it comes to asking for that raise, you want to plan ahead.
Keep track of your successes, and be ready to show your boss that you're an asset.
Next, come up with a fair pay raise.
You'll need to research using an online salary calculator, or talk with someone in your field about what you need to make.
Before you walk into your boss' office, be realistic. Career Builder says you're more likely to get a $5,000 raise rather than $20,000.
You can also lobby for added benefits, like more vacation, or childcare reimbursement.
If your boss says no, don't be discouraged.
Establish a timeframe for when you can revisit the topic.
The brokerage firm Aon Hewitt says the average rate for a raise this year is three percent.
Keep in mind, raises vary by city. Workers in Houston could see some of the highest raises, around 13 percent.
Switching jobs is still considered the most common path to a pay raise.
If you want to want to get an idea of how much money you should be making in your field based on your title, company, location and experience, get an estimate from Glassdoor's salary calculator.
