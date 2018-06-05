STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Want to get paid more? Here's how to ask for a raise

EMBED </>More Videos

If you think you deserve a raise, these tips might help you convince your boss. (Shutterstock)

By
Now may be the right time to ask your boss for a raise. With the unemployment rate at its lowest level in 18 years, starting salaries and wages are increasing.


When it comes to asking for that raise, you want to plan ahead.

Keep track of your successes, and be ready to show your boss that you're an asset.

Next, come up with a fair pay raise.

You'll need to research using an online salary calculator, or talk with someone in your field about what you need to make.

Before you walk into your boss' office, be realistic. Career Builder says you're more likely to get a $5,000 raise rather than $20,000.

You can also lobby for added benefits, like more vacation, or childcare reimbursement.

If your boss says no, don't be discouraged.

Establish a timeframe for when you can revisit the topic.

The brokerage firm Aon Hewitt says the average rate for a raise this year is three percent.

Keep in mind, raises vary by city. Workers in Houston could see some of the highest raises, around 13 percent.

Switching jobs is still considered the most common path to a pay raise.

If you want to want to get an idea of how much money you should be making in your field based on your title, company, location and experience, get an estimate from Glassdoor's salary calculator.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersstretch your dollarpay raisejobs
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Picture perfect: When to use your phone versus a camera for photos
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Take advantage of these FREE things for dad
More stretch your dollar
CAREERS
Looking for a job? City of Houston holds career fair today
Who's working in Houston on the graveyard shift?
Multi Media Journalist
Producer
More Careers
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News