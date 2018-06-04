Cars narrowly miss woman found sleeping on FM 1093 in Fulshear

Fulshear police say a woman was just feet away from being hit by a car when she decided to sleep on the roadway. (KTRK)

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) --
Dashcam video shows just how close a woman came to being hit by a car after she decided to sleep on a road in Fulshear.

The Fulshear Police Department posted incredible video from early Saturday morning showing cars swerving to miss something in the road along FM 1093.

The officer slams on his brakes when he realizes it's the body of a woman.

Video shows the officer running to the woman's aid. Fortunately, she was not injured and woke to find a police cruiser lighting up the darkened roadway.

Officers say the woman's vehicle was found stuck in a ditch about 200 yards off the road.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and taken to jail.

Police say this "unfortunate mistake" could have ended with a ride to the morgue instead.
