SOCIETY

Spring ISD campuses offering free summer meals

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring ISD campuses will be offering free summer meals to children under 18 starting June 15. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Starting Tuesday, June 5, about 13 Spring ISD campuses will be kicking off their Summer Feeding Program.

Running until July 26, participating campuses will be open Monday through Thursday as they offer breakfast and lunch.

Children under 18 years old are eligible for the summer feeding program and do not need to be enrolled in summer school or show proof of income to receive their free meal.

Adults are welcomed to participate by purchasing breakfast for $1.50 and lunch for $3.50 each.

For questions on the summer feeding program, parents can dial 281-891-6445.

For a complete list of participating schools as well as their open times, click here.

RELATED: Free summer meals offered at nearly 200 HISD schools

EMBED More News Videos

Free summer meals offered at nearly 200 HISD schools

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfree foodlunchbreakfastspring isdSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News