Michael Brown, teen who received full ride scholarships from 20 schools, gets visit from Houston Texans

Houston teen Michael Brown got a big surprise thanks to the Texans before heading off to Stanford. Video via Houston Texans. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lamar High School grad Michael Brown became the darling of the internet when he aced acceptance to 20 universities, all with full scholarships.

Brown settled on heading to Palo Alto, California and Stanford University.

Brown's over-the-top achievement caught the attention of the Houston Texans, who sent their illustrious Stanford alums to visit the teen.

In a video posted on the Texans' social media accounts, Texans players Johnson Bademosi, Justin Reid, Brennan Scarlett, and Peter Kalambayi visited Brown and his family at their home, with a carload of essentials to get by this coming fall.

The group complimented Brown's accomplishments in the face of obstacles.

"We know you're really smart because you chose to go to Stanford," said Bademosi with a smile.

Besides Stanford, Brown got into universities like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Northwestern and UT-Austin.

