CHEERLEADING

Houston Texans in response to cheerleaders' claims: We are still 'one of the top workplaces in our city'

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Shelley Childers reports as five former Texans cheerleaders go upfront to the media with claims of low pay and harassment against the team. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With former cheerleaders accusing the Houston Texans of low pay, harassment, and a hostile work environment, the team has responded to the claims, saying it looks forward to "vigorously defending" itself against the allegations.

The statement released Monday comes on the same day that a group of former cheerleaders showed up in front of NFL headquarters in protest of their alleged treatment.

In their statement, the Texans touted its distinction as "one of the top workplaces in our city."

The Texans also said they are making improvements in their cheer program.

"We do not tolerate mistreatment of our cheer team or our employees at any time," the team said in the statement.
READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscheerleadingHouston TexanslawsuitHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHEERLEADING
Ex-Texans cheerleader claims duct tape used to pull back skin
TIMELINE: Former Texans cheerleader lawsuit
Former Texans cheerleaders offer different view in wake of harassment allegations
Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader files lawsuit against team
More cheerleading
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News