Multiple scenes under investigation after reported shooting in NW Harris Co.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating multiple scenes on the northwest side of county. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating at three different scenes within blocks of each other in northwest Harris County.

SkyEye13 found the first scene behind the AMC Yorktown Theatre on West Little York near Highway 6 while checking on reports of a shooting in the area.

A Harris County Sheriff's cruiser was found there guarding a white sedan blocked off by crime scene tape.

In a neighborhood just blocks away, deputies are investigating what appears to be two scenes near some townhouses.

We do not know whether the scenes are connected, and are working to get more information from authorities.
