Galveston officers help mother of four who called police to take her children

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A call for police to remove her kids turned out to be exactly the help a mother of four was looking for.

The laughs and smiles come a lot easier today for Tina Bebout, her husband John, and their four kids.

But over the weekend, there were no happy moments to be found.

"I looked up at the sky and I said, 'Lord, please, just one more miracle, please,'" Bebout said.

After losing their home to Hurricane Harvey, the family received FEMA funding for a hotel. But the money stopped on Friday.

"You can't exactly put beds and all this other stuff high when you don't have the room to do anything," Bebout said.

With nowhere to go, Tina decided to ask the police to take her four kids.

"It is gut-wrenching," Bebout said. "It is heartbreaking. It will make you hit your knees."

A call no mother ever wants to make.

"You feel like your heart and your soul is being ripped out of your body," Bebout said.

Minutes later, two Galveston officers arrived and instead of taking the kids, they arrived ready to help.

"He gave my kids food," Bebout said. "He gave my kids drinks. He gave them stuffed toys."

With no place to go, Tina says the two officers paid $250 to put her family in a new hotel.

"I felt like I just had two angels that were sent to me to help my kids," Bebout said.

Eyewitness News tried to talk to the officers on Monday, but they weren't available.

To Tina, however, their actions speak louder than any words.

The officers' help didn't end Saturday, as they helped the family find a shelter where they can live for the next three months.

Now, this family of six has a reason to smile and laugh again.

"These two men kept a family together, and they didn't have to do what they did, but they did," Bebout said.

This was an ending Tina never saw coming when she called police asking for her kids to be removed.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
