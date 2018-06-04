EDUCATION

Children at Risk names best Houston schools

List of best schools in Houston (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Every year 8,000 schools across the state are ranked, and here's the list of the best schools in greater Houston area.

The non-profit agency Children at Risk looked at STAAR reading and math test results, as well as growth indicators and college readiness to rate the schools.

This year DeBakey High School came in as the number one high school across the state.

TH Rogers led the way at both the elementary and middle school levels.
The full list of schools is available on the Children at Risk website.
