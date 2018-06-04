ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston fans line up to meet WWE superstar Alexa Bliss

Gina Larson
WWE fans had the opportunity to meet and receive autographs from superstar Alexa Bliss at a Cricket Wireless store on the Gulf Freeway on Monday.

Bliss is a four-time WWE Women's Smackdown Champion and became the first superstar to win the Women's Championship on both Smackdown and Raw.

The line to meet Bliss circled around the street as fans were eagerly waiting to meet the superstar. While in line, fans were able to take a photo with a life-size cutout of Bliss, showcase their sign-making abilities for her and spin a prize wheel.

WWE Raw will be hosting their three-hour show at the Toyota Center Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Related Topics:
entertainmentpro wrestlingWWEwrestlingHouston
