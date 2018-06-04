ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

J Lo spotted at Astros game with A Rod

EMBED </>More Videos

JLo watches Astros game from Crawford Boxes (KTRK)

Gina Larson
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Seeing celebrities at Houston sports events has become a recent trend. Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez was seen at Minute Maid Park Sunday night as the Astros lost to the Boston Red Sox 9-3.

Lopez posted a story on her Instagram account while sitting in the Crawford Boxes.

She was seen accompanying her partner Alex Rodriguez, 14x MLB All-Star and former World Series Champion who was broadcasting the game for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Lopez also posted a video of Rodriguez playing catch with J.D. Davis, a third basemen for the Astros.

The Astros split the series 2-2 with the Red Sox and currently sit at 37-24 on the season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsportsHouston AstrosBoston Red Soxminute maid parkjennifer lopezHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News