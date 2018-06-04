J Lo spotted at Astros game with A Rod

Seeing celebrities at Houston sports events has become a recent trend. Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez was seen at Minute Maid Park Sunday night as the Astros lost to the Boston Red Sox 9-3.Lopez posted a story on her Instagram account while sitting in the Crawford Boxes.She was seen accompanying her partner Alex Rodriguez, 14x MLB All-Star and former World Series Champion who was broadcasting the game for ESPN's. Lopez also posted a video of Rodriguez playing catch with J.D. Davis, a third basemen for the Astros.The Astros split the series 2-2 with the Red Sox and currently sit at 37-24 on the season.