Police say the man who was wanted as a person of interest after the crime has confessed to slamming his pickup into his ex-girlfriend and others, killing her outside a southeast Houston nightclub.The violent incident took place just after 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of Telephone Road.Witnesses at the scene reported that a driver intentionally struck a woman and men who were with her.The victim, identified as 38-year-old Dixa Yamilet Rios Serbellon, was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say Rigoberto Alex Escobar, Serbellon's ex-boyfriend, may have spotted her crossing the street towards JoJo's Club. He is suspected of then running over Serbellon at least three times, as well as striking anyone near her, before fleeing the scene.The male victims, identified as Adan Salgado, Celso Velasquez and Maneesh Roberts, were transported to a hospital for treatment with possible broken bones.Police confirm Escobar, 35, was taken into custody in the 8900 block of the Gulf Freeway within about a half hour of the crime. When interviewed by detectives, they say that he confessed to knowingly running over the victim.Escobar will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with bodily injury.Serbellon's family says she and Escobar had known each other for about five years and had a history of domestic violence.Serbellon leaves behind four children.