American Airlines plane damaged by hail forced to make emergency landing in El Paso

EMBED </>More Videos

American Airlines says weather damage forced one of its planes to make an emergency landing in El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas --
An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing after hail damaged the windshield and caused some passengers to throw up.

One of the pilots said they could barely see through the windshield.

The airline says no injuries were reported after the Sunday night flight from San Antonio, Texas, to Phoenix landed in El Paso, Texas. There were 130 passengers and five crew members. Another plane finished the trip to Phoenix a few hours later.


An airline spokesman said Monday that the plane was awaiting repairs for damage to the nose, windshield panels and a cockpit side window.

Passenger Jesus Esparza told KENS-TV in San Antonio he saw lightning and hail and the plane dropped "like a rollercoaster." He gave a sickness bag to another passenger who had already used one.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
emergency landingu.s. & worldamerican airlinesEl PasoSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News