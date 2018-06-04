Police are searching for an employee of a car wash who allegedly drove off with a customer's car in Chicago.Veronica, who did not want her last name used, told WLS-TV that she and her husband went to Aqua Clean Hand Car Wash near 78th Street and Western Avenue to get their car washed. As they went to get their car and tip the employee who was drying it, they said he jumped inside and took off.Veronica said she asked for surveillance video from the business but was told the person in charge was out of the country. She said she did learn something about the employee who allegedly took off in her car."They just hired him yesterday and the only thing that they had was his name and his phone number. They didn't take any photo ID or Social Security card," she said.WLS went to the business but staff would not speak. Chicago police confirmed they were aware of what happened.