Suspect in Scottsdale, Ariz. killings found dead in hotel room

A man suspected of killing at least four people in Scottsdale, Arizona is dead, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
The suspect was located in an Extended Stay America hotel Monday morning. SWAT units swarmed the hotel and the suspect opened fire on authorities, law enforcement sources said.
A robot was sent into the suspect's room, where it was determined that the suspect committed suicide.
The suspect was wanted in connection with at least four murders in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale in a three-day span.
Police said Sunday that Marshall Levine was found shot inside an office building shortly after midnight Saturday. The Arizona Republic reported Levine worked as a hypnotherapist and life coach. He also provided marriage and divorce counseling.
On Thursday, Dr. Steven Pitt, a prominent forensic psychiatrist who assisted in high-profile murder cases including the JonBenet Ramsey mystery in Colorado, and a notorious Phoenix serial killer investigation, was found dead near Scottsdale. Witnesses reported hearing a loud argument and gunfire outside Pitt's office.
Police said the killings Friday of paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were related to the Pitt shooting, but were still trying to determine exactly what linked the victims.
In the Levine case, Scottsdale police received a call Saturday about a man found fatally shot inside an office. Sgt. Ben Hoster did not identify the caller but said the person knew the victim.
The killing occurred in an office park that houses mostly therapists and counselors.
Pitt, 59, assisted in the investigation of the 1996 death of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey, who was found dead at her home in Boulder, Colorado.
A decade later, he helped Phoenix police in the Baseline Killer investigation as they sought a man who was later convicted of killing nine people.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
