14-year-old accused of killing random woman as part of botched robbery attempt

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a woman outside of her southwest Houston home. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a woman found dead outside a home in southwest Houston in April.

Tuyen Nguyen, 29, left her mother's home at about 11 p.m. on April 4. The following morning, on April 5, she was discovered by her fiance on the front lawn of their home on Langdon Lane. She was found still holding her car keys.

Sources say a 14-year-old boy intending to rob someone picked Nguyen at random. But they say he panicked and shot her in the head in the front yard of her home.

The teen didn't take anything as a part of the botched robbery.

He now faces a charge of capital murder. His name is not being released due to his age. He was arrested without incident on Sunday.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News