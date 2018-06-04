STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Electricity draining your wallet? Save with these energy tips

EMBED </>More Videos

How to save on your electricity bill. (KTRK)

By
We all want to save on our electricity bill, especially during the summer. These tips from familyhandyman.com can help.

Keep your air conditioner out of direct sunlight. If you can't control where your unit is located, the site suggests planting tall shrubs or shade trees nearby. Just don't enclose the unit or impede the airflow.

When it comes to your dryer, you know to clean the lint screen after each load, but what about the ducts?

The website recommends cleaning lint out of the exhaust once a year to keep your dryer running efficiently. That recommendation goes for both gas and electric dryers.

Try to dry loads of laundry back to back if you can. Don't let the machine cool down. A warm dryer uses less energy.

Your refrigerator uses more electricity than all your other kitchen appliances combined. It also runs more efficiently when full.

Put containers of water in the fridge and ice bags in the freezer to keep them filled.

The refrigerator door seals also wear out over time. Test your seal by closing a dollar bill in the door. If it pulls out easily, replace the seal.

If it's time to replace your fridge or any major appliance, consider buying an Energy Star model.

Energy Star says appliances with its label can save you about $600 a year.

You may pay more up front for the appliance, but Energy Star says what you save on your monthly bill will start to add up!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homestretch your dollarsavingsbillselectric
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Picture perfect: When to use your phone versus a camera for photos
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Take advantage of these FREE things for dad
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
RePurpose Depot helps you remodel for half the price
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Magnolia mansion on private island up for sale
Got milk? Household items that can remove permanent marker stains
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Show More
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News