Man found dead inside car, 2 others shot in SW Houston

A man was found dead in an SUV and two others were wounded after a shooting in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One man was shot dead and two others were injured in a shooting altercation on the city's southwest side.

It was just after 3 in the morning when Ken Watkins heard a familiar sound.

"I was sleeping. I heard the gunfire," he said. "I've got a lot of guns, and it sounded like a .45 or something like that, and I heard at least six. It was like 'bang, bang, bang, bang.'"

Watkins said it's nothing new in his neighborhood to see a crime scene a few feet away. The man driving a Jeep was shot dead.

"Unfortunately, those are the times we live in," he said.

Eyewitness News got ahold of surveillance video that shows what happened before police arrived.

If you look closely, you can see headlights from a vehicle as it pulls up to the corner of the home in the 5600 block of Melanite.

You can also make out a few shadows moving in the dark. Minutes later, there are flashes of gunfire.

The vehicle that had pulled up to the home takes off and crashes into a stop sign. A minute later, another car pulls out of the driveway and is seen leaving the home.

It doesn't take long for HPD to arrive on scene as they start combing through the area.

