SPORTS

Training the future: Rockets' James Harden helping train players to get to the next level

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets' James Harden is helping kids train like a professional. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Whether you're LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Chris Paul, it takes a lot of hard work to get into the NBA.

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden is helping kids go pro with a league that trains players to go all the way.

At IX Innovations, future ballers learn how to play the game.

"These are the kids who are trying to take it to the next level, who are on the peak of taking it to the super top," head trainer Firdose Khan said.

Harden sponsors one of the teams at the gym, which is called "TeamHarden."

"Just to have James Harden's tag to anything is big time," Donovan Young said. "We're lucky to have his kids. To develop them through the years to the point where they are James Harden and even better."

They add Harden is a mentor to his players and involved in their development.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News