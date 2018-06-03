HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Whether you're LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Chris Paul, it takes a lot of hard work to get into the NBA.
Houston Rockets superstar James Harden is helping kids go pro with a league that trains players to go all the way.
At IX Innovations, future ballers learn how to play the game.
"These are the kids who are trying to take it to the next level, who are on the peak of taking it to the super top," head trainer Firdose Khan said.
Harden sponsors one of the teams at the gym, which is called "TeamHarden."
"Just to have James Harden's tag to anything is big time," Donovan Young said. "We're lucky to have his kids. To develop them through the years to the point where they are James Harden and even better."
They add Harden is a mentor to his players and involved in their development.