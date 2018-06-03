Visited retired @houstonpolice Officer & active @SantaFeISD Police Officer John Barnes today. Although the road to recovery will be long and hard, he is in great spirits & looked great. Please continue to lift him & his family & colleagues up in prayer. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 4, 2018

Retired Houston police officer and current Santa Fe ISD PD officer John Barnes is in great spirits, HPD Chief Art Acevedo posted on Twitter.Acevedo also added that Barnes "looked great.""Please continue to lift him and his family and colleagues up in prayer," Acevedo tweeted.Barnes, 49, was injured while confronting the alleged Santa Fe High School shooter on May 18.He remains at UTMB Galveston.