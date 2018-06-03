GRADUATION

Mother's dying wish granted after she watches daughter graduate

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother's dying wish granted as she watches her daughter graduate (KTRK)

WASHINGTONVILLE, New York (KTRK) --
A special graduation held in a Washingtonville, New York hospital brought everyone who attended to tears.

Cassidy Deleon says her mom, who was diagnosed with advanced-stage colon cancer, always promised her she'd make it to her graduation.

But when things took a turn for the worse last Friday, Cassidy brought the ceremony to her mom's bedside.

With the help of her principal, dressed in her cap and gown, her mom's final wish was granted.

"When I walked in in my cap and gown, she had the smallest little smile and her eyes were open. She was basically in a coma. It was a miracle, honestly," Deleon said.

Shortly after, Cassidy's mom passed away.

Cassidy says she'll attend a community college in the fall, where she'll major in history, one of her mom's favorite subjects.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationsocietyfamilyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GRADUATION
Graduation gift: Teen surprised by brother's military homecoming
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Student kicked out of graduation for dancing on stage
Baytown teen shot in head walks at graduation with class
More graduation
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News