Authorities investigating after joyride leaves teens injured

Deputies are working to find if a group of teenagers took a vehicle without permission after they crashed in Crosby.Officials say the 16-year-old driver was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit a parked vehicle, lost control and hit a second vehicle.The two passengers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were in the back seat without seatbelts, according to deputies. They were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital to treat their injuries.The teen driver and the passenger in the front seat were not hurt.Authorities say the teen did have a permit but was cited for underage kids in the car and speeding.