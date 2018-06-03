Just weeks after the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School, folks are coming out across the area to raise money and show their support for those impacted.As many as 2,500 vehicles are said to have been brought together at League City's Big League Dreams for a fundraising cruise.Groups from all over Houston, Katy and more met up and planned to drive by Santa Fe High School as a sign of respect.Jeep, Corvette, Mustang, Camaro, Ford, big lifts, classics, bikes and more clubs are all expected to attend.Their travel route is from Big League Dreams to the Gulf Freeway southbound to Dickinson at FM-517. They will then travel west all the way to Alvin where they will turn on Highway 6 via Dilling Street. From there they will travel down Highway 6 past Santa Fe High School and then to the Galveston County Fairgrounds for a BBQ fundraiser.The groups invite the public to come out and wave them on during their route and to stop by the fundraiser.Because of the potential amount of vehicles, they will be escorted by police and at times may have to close some roadways.The barbecue event is hosted by Junior League of Galveston County, Inc at the Galveston County Fairgrounds off of Highway 6 and 10 Jack Brooks Road.From 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. guests will be able to enjoy live music and a kid-zone.Barbecue plates will be sold at $10 for adults and $5 for children.There will also be a silent auction in which you can take part in.All proceeds will go toward the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.Food trucks will also be coming together to raise money for the victims and families.The trucks will be setting up at the Three Acres Food Truck Park on FM 1764 in Santa Fe.