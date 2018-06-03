Houston police say a child was struck and killed as a driver was attempting to find a parking spot in northwest Harris County.The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 17200 block of Coventry Park Drive when the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban was searching for a parking spot.The driver, identified as Mohammed Hoque, was driving eastbound through the Bear Creek Islamic Center parking lot and struck a child when he attempted to make a U-turn through the parking lot.Authorities say the child was sitting down playing in the parking lot, just west of the playground.The child was transported to Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.