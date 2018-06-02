CHILD DEATH

Grandmother charged in death of 8-year-old grandson from Fentanyl overdose

Grandmother charged in death of 8-year-old grandson from Fentanyl overdose (KTRK)

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --
A 60-year-old Detroit woman is facing charges in the death of her grandson, WXYZ-TV reports.

Authorities say Gail Townsend-Finley failed to provide a safe environment for the child and left drugs where he could reach them.

Jamere Arnold, 8, died of cardiac arrest after taking Fentanyl at her home last summer.

Townsend-Finley initially gave police a cover story, telling them that her grandson ingested alcohol.

She is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of second degree child abuse.
