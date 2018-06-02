DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) --A 60-year-old Detroit woman is facing charges in the death of her grandson, WXYZ-TV reports.
Authorities say Gail Townsend-Finley failed to provide a safe environment for the child and left drugs where he could reach them.
Jamere Arnold, 8, died of cardiac arrest after taking Fentanyl at her home last summer.
Townsend-Finley initially gave police a cover story, telling them that her grandson ingested alcohol.
She is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of second degree child abuse.