Sex offender accused of stripping naked inside Houston-area stores arrested in Tulsa

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A former physician accused of exposing himself at stores across the Houston area has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, officials said.

Steven Brazeal, 56, will face extradition to Texas for charges in Montgomery County.


Deputies say Brazeal took his clothes off inside the Club Monaco clothing store on May 17.

He's also accused of exposing himself at Posh, a nail salon in The Woodlands. He allegedly took off his clothes and ran outside and into the neighboring business, according to employees.

Brazeal, a native of Tulsa, is a registered lifetime sex-offender. His medical license was revoked in 2006 for "unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct; conviction of a felony, conviction of any offense under state or federal drug laws, or conviction of any offense involving moral turpitude," according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

