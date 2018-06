EMBED >More News Videos Ziggy Young Redd and the Rice Owls celebrated a big milestone in his fight against Cancer

In April 2015, we were introduced to the newest member of the Rice University football team who happened to be a 7-year-old.Fre'derick "Ziggy" Stoval-Redd had an infectious smile . He was also in the biggest fight of his life: a battle with leukemia.Unfortunately, Ziggy lost his battle with cancer on Friday."His indomitable spirit and radiant smile were a constant source of inspiration for everyone associated with Rice Football, no matter if it was during his visits to practice or our visits to him during his treatments," the team said in a statement.Ziggy signed with the Owls as part of TEAM IMPACT, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting children battling life-threatening illnesses with local college athletic teams.Back on signing day, Ziggy donned his Rice Owls cap and received a standing ovation."It's my favorite sport. I run and I throw the football. But I catch footballs everyday. And I play with my mom," he said in 2015.