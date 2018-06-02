HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In April 2015, we were introduced to the newest member of the Rice University football team who happened to be a 7-year-old.
Fre'derick "Ziggy" Stoval-Redd had an infectious smile. He was also in the biggest fight of his life: a battle with leukemia.
Unfortunately, Ziggy lost his battle with cancer on Friday.
"His indomitable spirit and radiant smile were a constant source of inspiration for everyone associated with Rice Football, no matter if it was during his visits to practice or our visits to him during his treatments," the team said in a statement.
Ziggy signed with the Owls as part of TEAM IMPACT, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting children battling life-threatening illnesses with local college athletic teams.
Back on signing day, Ziggy donned his Rice Owls cap and received a standing ovation.
"It's my favorite sport. I run and I throw the football. But I catch footballs everyday. And I play with my mom," he said in 2015.
FULL STATEMENT FROM RICE UNIVERSITY:
"Rice Football mourns the passing of our Honorary Owl, Fre'derick "Ziggy" Stoval-Redd, who lost his courageous battle with cancer on June 1.
Ziggy signed with the Owls in 2015 as part of TEAM IMPACT which pairs Division 1 athletic teams with children battling life-threatening illnesses and over his three years as an Owl, we celebrated his visits with us and positive turns in his treatments and stood strong with him in his times of need.
His indomitable spirit and radiant smile were a constant source of inspiration for everyone associated with Rice Football, no matter if it was during his visits to practice or our visits to him during his treatments. While we always came to offer him support and encouragement, we left each encounter with our spirits lifted.
He was a special young man and we all cherish our time together.
RIP Ziggy."