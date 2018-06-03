A resident in the Postwood subdivision saved an injured woman from a house fire Saturday evening.Officials determined that the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette butt.The Spring Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 22000 block of Millgate Drive around 5:30 p.m.When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found an injured woman outside of the home.Firefighters said a neighbor who pulled the woman out told them that a man was still inside the burning home.Firefighters pulled the unconscious man out of the house and were able to put out the blaze."The fire originated on the couch where a cigarette butt had fallen between the cushions," PIO Rachel Moreno said.The female victim was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, and the man was transported by an ambulance.A third person refused treatment at the scene.The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.