911 CALL : Toddler makes life-saving call after mom becomes unconscious

Toddler calls 911 after mom passes out inside home. (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have released the 911 call of a toddler who contacted emergency officials when her mother passed out at home.

Dorothy Craig, 3, was able to act quickly and call 911 when her mother fell unconscious on the floor Wednesday.

"Liberty County 911," the operator answered.

"Mommy," the toddler said.

As the call continued, the 3-year-old was able to tell the operator that her mom was on the floor.

Liberty County Sheriff's deputies found the house by going door-to-door.

Dorothy's mom, Miranda, told Eyewitness News that she has taught her to use the emergency number because she suffers from narcolepsy.

"When she was really little, I taught her how to call 911. And she's done it for me twice now, and she's my little...she's my little hero," Miranda Craig added.

A toddler made a life-saving call when her mom became unconscious.

