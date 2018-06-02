First responders with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office spent the morning demonstrating how quickly vehicles heat up in these record temperatures.Four first responders went into a vehicle with no air conditioning.After 27 minutes, the fire chief stopped the demo for safety purposes.The dashboard read 147 degrees, and the temperature was well over 130 inside."I think I was actually not fully aware of everything," said Cy-Fair paramedic Elizabeth Skipper. "I kept saying, 'yeah, I'm okay,' but I don't think I was realizing that I have a headache. I was just so focused on 'I'm sweating and it's hot.'""It was very awful. The air was just compressed," explained Jacqueline Fortune with HCSO.They recommend always leaving something like a cell phone or wallet in the back of the vehicle with your child as a reminder.