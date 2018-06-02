SOCIETY

Police officers gift bike to little boy with disability

Police in Florida gave one little boy a special surprise. (KTRK)

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) --
Police officers in Tampa, Florida brightened a little boy's day with a very special gift, a new bike.

Alexi Martinez was diagnosed with a spina bifida, a birth defect in which the spinal cord fails to develop properly.

Unfortunately, due to his condition, the little boy uses a wheelchair and can't ride a regular bike.

Officers met Alexi in April when his siblings won bikes and they noticed he didn't get one.

After that, the officers reached out to a company that specializes in making bikes for people with disabilities and surprised Alexi with a brand new bike made just for him and his condition.

Alexi told the officers he feels like he's in heaven with his new bike.
