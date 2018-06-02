Now that school is out for the summer, Houston-area law enforcement agencies will step up patrols.This weekend, Harris County sheriff's and precinct four constable's offices are teaming up to increase patrols in north Harris County.Crime analysis shows an increase in juvenile crime activity during the first weekend of school being out for the summer.Make sure to remember that Harris County has a juvenile curfew seven days a week from midnight to 6 a.m. with a few exceptions.In the city of Houston, teens must be inside between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekdays and midnight and 6 a.m. on weekends.