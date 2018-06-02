FAMILY & PARENTING

INCREASE PATROL: School is out for summer and so are authorities

EMBED </>More Videos

Now that school is out for the summer, Houston-area law enforcement agencies will step up patrols. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Now that school is out for the summer, Houston-area law enforcement agencies will step up patrols.

This weekend, Harris County sheriff's and precinct four constable's offices are teaming up to increase patrols in north Harris County.

Crime analysis shows an increase in juvenile crime activity during the first weekend of school being out for the summer.

Make sure to remember that Harris County has a juvenile curfew seven days a week from midnight to 6 a.m. with a few exceptions.

In the city of Houston, teens must be inside between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. weekdays and midnight and 6 a.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familykeep kids safecurfewsummersafetyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News