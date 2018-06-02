NEW YORK --Health experts have launched a new online tool to help you determine your risk of suffering from heart disease.
The Heart Age Calculator gives users their heart age compared to their actual age.
The calculator, launched by the New York Health Department, asks eight questions including height, weight, blood pressure and whether you smoke, to come up with a result.
Using New York City's population as an example, health officials say the average New Yorker has a heart age nearly six years older than their actual age, which puts them at a higher risk for heart disease and stroke.
The tool provides resources for managing factors that increase heart disease and stroke risk, such as high blood pressure, overweight and obesity, diabetes, and smoking. It is designed for people ages 30 to 74 who do not have a history of cardiovascular disease.
"New Yorkers are famously young at heart, but heart disease and stroke remain leading causes of death in New York City," said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. "Using the Heart Age Calculator is a simple, easy first step that lets New Yorkers check on their heart age and takes steps toward heart health."
The Health Department said residents of the Bronx had a heart age 7.2 years older than their actual age, compared to residents of Staten Island (6.9 years), Queens (6.0 years), Brooklyn (5.9 years), and Manhattan (3.8 years).
The Heart Age Calculator can be found on the NYC Health website.