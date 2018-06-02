CELLPHONE

Does your cellphone give you anxiety? You may have nomophobia

EMBED </>More Videos

Does a low cellphone battery give you anxiety? Then, you may need to see a doctor because you could be suffering from nomophobia. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Does a low cellphone battery give you anxiety? Doctors now have identified a phobia for extreme cases.

They call it nomophobia. It is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as "the fear of being without access to a working cellphone."

"Nomophobia, one way of looking at it, is a realization of that vulnerability that we all sense without that extra appendage that we now have," said Elias Aboujaoudi, M.D.

Aboujaoudi runs Standford's Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Clinic and is author of "Virtually You - the dangerous powers of the E-personality".
Aboujaoudi has done significant research on addiction to technology.

"We are faced with a situation where our attachment to our devices is looking very similar to unhealthy attachments we have to substances or other behaviors," Aboujaoudi said.

Experts say soon virtual reality and artificial intelligence could help cure addictions.

If you think you suffer from nomophobia, doctors recommend keeping a charger handy and going through a little digital detox.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdoctorscellphonesmartphonesmental healthtechnology
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with mental health issues
Latest battery chargers are revved up
CELLPHONE
Justices adopt new privacy rules for cellphone tracking
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Was it an assault or self-defense?
Where do stolen smartphones go?
Get your photos and videos featured on ABC13
Sprint to end $15 unlimited plan on Friday
More cellphone
HEALTH & FITNESS
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News