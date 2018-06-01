DA: Man busted with more than 6 million items of child pornography inside home

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York --
A 200-count indictment has been handed down against a man in New York who prosecutors say had the largest collection of child pornography in Suffolk County history.

Authorities say 58-year-old David Johnson had 6.6 million items in his Amityville home, including photos and videos stored on 24 devices.

District Attorney Tim Sini said Johnson organized the images by age, race and characteristics like whether the child victims were wearing glasses. He said the content included child rape.

"This is very important to emphasize," he said. "The practice, the crime of possessing child pornography directly fuels the rape of children."

Authorities say Johnson lives in very close proximity to an elementary school, though at this point, officials say it appears Johnson was a "collector" and not involved in any sort of distribution. He is also not believed to have had any contact with children himself, though the investigation is ongoing.

On April 25, the Amityville Village Police Department received an MP3 player belonging to Johnson and performed an analysis of the device, which determined that the memory card in the device contained child pornography. They contacted detectives from the Suffolk County Police Department's Computer Crimes Unit assigned to the FBI Long Island Crimes Against Children Task Force for further investigation.

He is charged with 200 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and faces a maximum sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. He would also be required to register as a sex offender. Bail was set at $75,000, and Johnson is due back in court on June 18.
