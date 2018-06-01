New Jersey coach accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

Authorities say 29-year-old Kevin Jimenez, of Belleville, sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in Nutley.

NUTLEY, New Jersey --
A New Jersey youth basketball coach is accused of sexually assaulting a child, and authorities fear there may be more victims.

He is a girls' basketball coach affiliated with The Wolves, an Amateur Athletics Union (AAU) team, and he previously coached at the Good Shepherd Academy in Nutley.

The Wolves, a team which includes girls from throughout the region, also practiced at the Abundant Life Academy in Nutley and Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange.

Jimenez is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of aggravated sexual contact and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
