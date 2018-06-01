SPORTS

Houston hosting 3 top amputee soccer teams in the world

EMBED </>More Videos

US amputee soccer team gears up for international play (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three of the best amputee soccer teams in the world - the United States, England, and Haiti - are in town for a round of friendly matches.

The U.S. Amputee Soccer team doesn't get together often because the players are all over the country, so when an opportunity comes to play together, they jump after it.

"This is the first time we have practiced together in a year," said Robert Ferguson. "And we are going up against England and Haiti. England is number two in Europe and Haiti is number seven in the world."

We profiled Ferguson last summer, and this year, he is showing his teammates Houston.

RELATED: Army vet amputee keeping soccer dream alive
EMBED More News Videos

Army vet amputee keeping soccer dream alive



The soccer pitch is therapeutic for many of these athletes.

"You wake up and a part of you is gone. So it takes every ounce of strength to get up in the morning to prepare to come out and deal with the stares," said Ferguson. "But here, we are equal to everybody, we have even taken able body teams and beat up on them."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsdisabilitysocceru.s. socceramputeeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News