Man facing felony charges after he's allegedly found with THC-infused candy and $11,400 in his car

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputy constables say Gilbert Farias was allegedly found with THC-infused candy, mushrooms and more than $11,000 in cash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly found with THC-infused candy and more than $11,000 in northwest Harris County.

The Pct. 4 Constable's Office says it stopped Gilbert Farias, 24, on Friday and conducted a search of his vehicle.

Farias allegedly had more than 380 grams of THC oil and wax, some of it taking candy form, and more than 60 grams of illegal mushrooms.

Deputy constables also allege Farias had $11,400 on him when they conducted the traffic stop.

Farias is charged with two counts of first degree felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He is being held in the Harris County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugscandymarijuanaarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Show More
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
More News