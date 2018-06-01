4-year-old hit by stray bullet undergoing 6th surgery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The sole victim of a large gunfight that broke out at the Kings Row Apartments, a 4-year-old child, remains in the hospital more than two weeks since he was shot.
The grandmother of Sir Romeo Milam says he just underwent his sixth surgery Friday.
Loriann Milam says they now expect the child to be in the hospital for as little as the next six months and as much as the next year.
He remains in critical condition.
She asks that the public not forget him and says "do not count him out."
His mother and grandmother have not left his bedside since he was shot on May 15 by a stray bullet that hit him in the abdomen.
The little boy was sitting in an upstairs apartment with his family watching TV.
Investigators say a gunfight broke out between a large group of people inside the apartment complex off Barberry Street, south of the Sunnyside neighborhood.
Police officers in the area at the time ran up to the apartment and carried the toddler to a police cruiser, then dropped him off with an ambulance.
Eyewitness News was the only station to interview the medics who treated little Sir Romeo in the back of the ambulance, keeping him alive on the way to Texas Children's Hospital.
The shooting sparked massive outrage from neighbors and the city.
Both Mayor Sylvester Turner and Chief Art Acevedo demanded a security increase at the property.
The property owner, The Michaels Organization, based out of New Jersey, said they were considering adding security features like a gate and cameras.
No one has been arrested in the shooting.
The family is now taking support through a GoFundMe page set up to help cover medical expenses. You can help by clicking here.