Police need your help finding a man accused of taking photos or videos of a child in the changing room of a Walmart store in Tomball.The Tomball Police Department says it happened on Sat., May 12 at the store in the 27600 block of Tomball Parkway.The girl told police she saw a phone under the changing room divider. She and her mother reported the incident to the store and then to police."Crazy people. Perverts. It's scary," said Deisy Rodriguez, a mother who was shopping nearby Friday night.She would like to see changes to how dressing rooms are designed."I think there has to be door all the way to the floor for security. It's easy when it's not to the floor. People can put a phone up under," Rodriguez said.The suspect is described as a bald white male in his 30's, standing at 6 feet tall with a slim build, a short goatee and blue eyes.Police say the man is believed to have a tattoo on his right forearm.The suspect left the Walmart store in a white, 4-door Cadillac. The vehicle's license plate was not given by police."That guy would have had a bad day after that," said Tomball resident Trey Shuck.If you know who this man is, call the Tomball Police Department at 281-351-5451.