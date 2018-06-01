EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3462003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A gunman is on the run after shooting a teen at a Missouri City bus stop, police say.

Just weeks after getting shot, a Fort Bend ISD senior surprised his friends at his class graduation on Friday.For the past three weeks, Antoine Murray been recovering from a gunshot wound."The bullet went through my arm, through my ribs, and hit my lung and stopped by my spine," Murray said.Police say he was injured during a fight between two feuding families.It took place in mid-May at the Quail Glen and Quail Park intersection in Missouri City.Murray said he was at the location to get his sister off the bus."Next thing you know, a fight broke out," Murray said. "A dude posted up with me, and I had posted up with him and another dude had run around him and shot me in my ribs."Houston Police Department said, so far, there are no arrests, and there is no good suspect description. On Friday, Murray was good enough to leave the hospital."Free at last," Murray said. "Free at last! I felt like Martin Luther King when I say 'I'm free at last!'"It was a bittersweet release. He was supposed to graduate from Willowridge High School that day.Although Murray wasn't in a cap and gown, it didn't mean he missed the graduation. Murray traded his scrubs for a shirt and tie."It's going to be amazing," Murray said before the commencement. "I might even cry."After the ceremony, Murray walked around the grounds and greeted his classmates, hospital bracelet and all.While Murray wanted to wish them the best, what his friends didn't know is just how much their hellos meant to him."I have so many friends that wanted to come see me, but since all this senior stuff going on, due to that, they couldn't come see me," Murray said.Murray plans to graduate in August. It's an accomplishment he didn't see coming three weeks ago.Now that he's out of the hospital he plans to continue to fight for his dreams, which started Friday with his classmates' graduation."It was a good feeling," Murray said. "It was a good vibe. I'm happy for everybody that graduated today."