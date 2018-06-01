Woman robbed while waiting in drive-thru pharmacy line at H-E-B

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local woman is still in shock after a horrifying experience at the pharmacy at H-E-B.

Gloria Palmberg says she was in the drive-thru pharmacy line on May 23 at the H-E-B on Blackhawk and Beltway 8 when she noticed a car pull up in the line, leave and then circle back.

Next thing she knew, a man wearing a hoodie had smashed her passenger window.

Her purse, which was on the passenger seat, was snatched. The man also took off with her Bible.

Unfortunately, her belongings have not been returned but she plans to search area thrift stores. She also encourages everyone to be transparent and vigilant about robberies around town.

"Make the public aware this is happening more. The community...I think more people need to step up. People need to be more aware, especially men because it's the women that's being targeted," Palmberg said.

H-E-B released a statement, which says in part, "We are aware of the incident that occurred in the drive-thru pharmacy at the H-E-B on Blackhawk and are working closely with law enforcement officials to execute proactive security strategies."
