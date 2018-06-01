Mom says bullying led to 12-year-old daughter's suicide

JANESVILLE, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin mother is in mourning after her 12-year-old daughter took her own life.

Rebecka Coughlin says students started bullying her daughter, Elizabeth, after her dad died of a drug overdose in 2016.

"They were relentless: 'You should die like your dad died. Your dad died because he thought you were ugly. Your dad died because he didn't want to be around you anymore,'" Coughlin said.

Coughlin said both she and her mother talked to Franklin Middle School about the bullying, but there wasn't enough done.

"I want the kids to understand that their actions have consequences, and this is like the ultimate consequence for me because I still have to live with the pain of her being gone every day, and I miss my baby," she said.

In a statement to WISC-TV, the Janesville School District said in part, "it can't comment on specific cases. School teachers, administrators and staff would certainly investigate and take action if any bullying in school was reported and substantiated. However, we absolutely need the help of friends, family and other trusted adults to extend anti-bullying efforts beyond the school day."

"I just want everybody to be held accountable. I don't want any more bullying," Coughlin added.
