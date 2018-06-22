WEATHER

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Cooler water temps and dry, dusty air dominate the tropical Atlantic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The National Hurricane Center says no tropical development is expected over the next 5 days. In fact, Travis says a large swath of dry, dusty air from Africa's Sahara Desert is moving into the Gulf. This will make our sky look a hazy gray at times.

Water temps in the deep tropics remain well below normal, and the recent tropical rains in the Gulf have cooled off water temps there as well.

Travis says with up to 11" of rain that has fallen over the Houston region these past 5 days, prepare for some extreme steam this weekend that will send heat indices between 105-110.

Winds have also relaxed along the coast, ending the threat of coastal flooding from high tides and dangerous rip currents.

