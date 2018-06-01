SOCIETY

Eyewitness News reporter awarded for heroic efforts during Hurricane Harvey

Jeff Ehling awarded for heroic efforts during Hurricane Harvey (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A local search and rescue group is taking the time to honor hundreds of people who helped those in need during Hurricane Harvey.

One of those amazing people is Eyewitness News' very own, Jeff Ehling.

You may recall Jeff and his photographer Mario Segura on a boat in the Pinehurst neighborhood in Baytown as water started to rise.

Jeff jumped off the boat and helped rescue two people stranded on their back porch.

Now, the Southwest Community Emergency Response Team is presenting Jeff and others with a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott for outstanding volunteer service.

Jeff is one of several Eyewitness News reporters and photographers who went from journalists to first responders.

RELATED: Harvey: The storm, the heroes and moments we won't forget

We saw dramatic rescues, heart wrenching reunions and a city rise to help their neighbors in need during Harvey.

