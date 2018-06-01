HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're hitting the road this weekend, plan ahead. Katherine Whaley says there will be two major road closures.
I-10 East
All westbound lanes on I-10 East will be blocked starting on Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. All traffic will be detoured to the feeder road.
SH-288
All eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed near Holmes Road starting at 9 p.m. Friday. All westbound traffic should detour to Scott Street, and all eastbound traffic should make a u-turn at Bellfort.
Also, this summer students can take advantage of free rides on METRO buses and rails with a METRO Summer of Fun Pass.
The pass is available for students in grades kindergarten through college. The offer will run from June 1 through Sept. 1.