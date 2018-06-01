Cool for summer or fashion flop? Nike introduces fanny pack slides

We've seen the fanny pack make a strong resurgence with celebrities from Beyoncé to Matthew McConaughey rocking the retro accessory.But soon fans of fanny packs could be clad in the bag from their waist down to their toes, thanks to Nike.The brand has introduced the Benassi fanny pack slides, just in time for summer.The sandal features a small zippered pouch, allowing you to carry small items on your foot.Of course, it wouldn't be Nike without the signature check mark, so that's on the slide, too.The slide comes in three different colors and it's expected to arrive soon.Nike has not yet announced the price.We'll see if shoe lovers respond or consider it a fanny pack faux pas.