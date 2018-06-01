HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Happy National Doughnut Day! If you're looking for something sweet today, Katherine Whaley has you covered with FREE doughnuts offers all day.
Shipley's
Enjoy a free glazed doughnut with any purchase from 5 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Also, a portion of the sales will benefit the Salvation Army.
Dunkin' Donuts
Enjoy a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.
Duck Donuts
Enjoy a free classic donut, no purchase necessary.
One day. Duckzillion donuts. National Donut Day is TOMORROW! Donut forget to celebrate with us and get your FREE classic donut! pic.twitter.com/Gdh9a0h1N6— Duck Donuts (@DuckDonuts) May 31, 2018
Koala Kolache
Enjoy a mochi donut with the purchase of any kolache.
River Oaks Donuts
The first 100 customers will receive free donut holes.
Bosscat Kitchen's Doughnut Burger
Enjoy two beef patties topped with bacon and cheese between a chocolate glazed doughnut.