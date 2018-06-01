FREEBIE FRIDAY

Freebie Friday: Free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day and free family fun all weekend

Enjoy free doughnuts and more this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's National Doughnut Day! If you're looking for free doughnuts and weekend happenings,Chelsey Hernandez has the hookup on free stuff across town.

Friday, June 1

National Doughnut Day
Krispy Kreme
Free doughnut of your choice. No purchase necessary.

Writing and Performance Youth Poetry Session
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m.

National Do-Nut Day
Free Glazed Do-Nut with any purchase
5 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free Fitness Class
The Plaza Sugar Land Town Center Square
9 a.m.

Children's Story Hour

Hermann Park
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Basketry in America Exhibition Reception
4049 Main St.
5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sizzling Summer Dance
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.

Wine Down
Bagby Park
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

HTX Boss Babes Summer Fest
1201 Main St.
10 a.m.

Art Exchange
Contemporary Art Museum of Houston
2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Sundays in the Park
1500 McKinney St
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Chimney Rock Market
3300 Chimney Rock
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Free Play Sundays & All Day Happy Hour
Conservatory
11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
