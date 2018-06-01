PETS & ANIMALS

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Angry moose vs. golfer

An angry moose vs. golfer in Park City, Utah.

PARK CITY, Utah --
It was an angry moose vs. golfer on a sunny day in Utah.

The young moose, taller than a golf cart, thought he could have the run of the fairway and ran after a golf cart. One golfer was teeing up for his shot. His wife was in the cart when she spotted the moose.

"I'm getting ready to hit my shot and all of a sudden she's like, 'Oh, my God, Red. Here comes the moose!'" golfer Mark Redican said to KSTU-TV.

The moose trotted into the trees. But that wasn't the end of the encounter.

Redican just teed off his next shot when the moose came back again. The golfer was not about to quit his game.

"I had a pretty good round going, so I had to finish the hole. I was right in the middle of the fairway. I actually ended up parring the hole," said Redican.

Officials say it not uncommon to see a moose in the area, just not chasing a golf cart.
