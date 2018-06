EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

June 1 is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, but people aren't the only ones who need to be prepared.If you're a pet owner, the Houston Humane Society is hosting a hurricane prep clinic for cats and dogs every Sunday in June from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their building on 14700 Almeda Rd.For $45 a pet, they'll receive a microchip, shots and a rabies vaccine.No appointment is needed.